TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse fans want the Battle of the Block S

The results of this week’s Syracuse Orange fan survey are in so let’s get to the recap.

The majority of Orange fans are optimistic in their team’s chances, and it looks like DraftKings is, too. DK’s line has moved in favor of SU throughout the week, now putting the Orange as 24.5-point favorites over Western Michigan. If last week’s performance was any indications, expect Syracuse blow past this threshold with ease.

Lots of good choices here, but most of you went with the sophomore pass-catcher, and rightfully so. Hatcher made the most of his opportunities against Colgate, hauling in four receptions for over 100 yards and a touchdown. Ike Daniels earned ACC Rookie of the Week headlines with 11 carries and 63 rushing yards. Let’s see what these Orangemen have in store for us against the Broncos.

A highly successful athletic program, Stanford joins the ACC with 134 NCAA team championships under its belt, the most by any university. Not to mention its prestigious academic curriculum, currently ranked the third-best in the entire country. And most importantly, we’ll get to see the Stanford Tree in the Salt City.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.