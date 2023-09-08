ACC Football: TNIAAM staff picks for Week 2

The Syracuse Orange are back in action tomorrow afternoon and the ACC hopes to build on a solid week with some key matchups coming up this weekend.

Once again, our staff is making money line picks for all ACC games this season using the DraftKings odds. Some of us are making more picks and you can check out by searching for TNIAAM on Tallysight.

(Ed note: We are trying to work out issues with picks displaying in this widget)

The biggest ACC game of the weekend is Miami hosting Texas A&M. Can the ACC knock off another SEC team early in the season? A win from the U would continue to help change the national narrative around the league.

There’s another ACC-SEC matchup as Wake Forest plays Vanderbilt. We also have NC State hosting Notre Dame, Virginia Tech hosting Purdue and Cincinnati-Pitt as big non-conference games. Plenty of opportunity to #ACComplishGreatness for the league this weekend.

What games other than Syracuse are you focused on this weekend?

