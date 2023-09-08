Syracuse football: Orange to wear Broncos uniforms vs Broncos

The Syracuse Orange break out some alternate uniform options tomorrow against the Western Michigan Broncos.

With the NFL season kicking off this weekend, Syracuse honors legendary alum Riley Dixon by wearing the Denver Broncos new uniform look.

Week 2 fit check @CintasCorp is the official uniform supplier of the JMA Wireless Dome. pic.twitter.com/EQfJHn1oNv — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) September 7, 2023

You might have noticed that the Denver Broncos announced this new “Snowcapped” helmet to pair with their color rush jerseys and as you can see below, they basically copied the Orange uniforms even more than Illinois does.

Since Riley Dixon is one of the Denver captains, we’ll assume Syracuse is breaking out this look as a way to recognize the should have been Heisman winner. We also assume that Sean Payton will get mad about it and get his revenge by wearing a Blue Hawaiian polo at some point in 2023.