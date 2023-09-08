Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Western Michigan

The Syracuse Orange (1-0, 0-0) are hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) tomorrow afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is a heavy favorite again this week, so let’s get to our predictions:

Kevin: Syracuse 45, Western Michigan 16

I think the Orange defense is going to have another strong day and that’s going to allow the offense to overcome another slow-ish start. Once Syracuse gets the short passing game going, they step up the tempo and once again we see receivers take attention of opponents bracketing Oronde Gadsden II. Garrett Shrader throws for three more scores and the MOB cashes in another defensive touchdown. Orange fans can start to crank up the optimism heading to Purdue.

Dom: Syracuse 35, Western Michigan 13

This won’t be a Colgate-level demolition, but Syracuse should be comfortably winning for most of this game. Even if the Broncos’ defense can cool off the Orange even slightly in comparison to the Raiders, Western Michigan’s lack of playmaking on offense doesn’t make me buy them in the slightest. And if you thought our offensive line was meh or worrisome, the Western Michigan O-line is five times as worse. Meanwhile, scoring won’t be a problem for Garrett Shrader, Oronde Gadsden and company in this one.

Max: Syracuse 38, Western Michigan 17

Another week, another Orange beatdown. Garrett Shrader should have no problems exploiting an inexperienced Western Michigan safety corps, tossing three touchdown passes. But I think SU’s defense is also in for another big day. WMU returns four starting offensive linemen this year, a group that allowed the fifth-most sacks in the country in 2022. Pressure from SU’s defensive line will cause havoc for whatever quarterback the Broncos choose to roll with, forcing a pair of fumbles along the way. It’ll be the final warm-up test before a date with Purdue on national television.

Mike: Syracuse 44, Western Michigan 17

The Orange will likely play starters longer than they did in Week 1 in an effort to build some more cohesion ahead of the real competition. While SU has much to look forward to this year, WMU lacks the same punch they had while holding their own against ‘Cuse in 2018 and 2019. Instead, they’ll imitate the NFL Broncos’ lackluster offense and fail to make any sort of progress until it’s far too late.

Steve: Syracuse 45, Western Michigan 14

We’re all in the same wheelhouse here. This should be another comfortable week for the Orange, allowing them to gain some chemistry and work out the kinks for one more week before the trip to B1G land and Purdue. Hopefully Dino works the balance of letting the starters build up what they need to between each other while also not leaving them in too long and dangling the dreaded injury risk out there.

Now it’s your turn: