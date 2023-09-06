How to watch Syracuse vs. Western Michigan: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (1-0, 0-0) vs. Western Michigan Broncos (1-0, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, September 9, 3:30 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

Line: Syracuse is a heavy 23.5 point favorite over Western Michigan according to DraftKings.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 99/XM 194

Rivalry: 2-0, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse and Western Michigan met for the first time in Kalamazoo to open up the 2018 season. An offensive shootout saw both teams put up over 550 yards of total offense. The Orange used a big first half lead to win 55-42. Eric Dungey rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown.

Last Meeting: Much like their first meeting, Syracuse and Western Michigan put up over 500 yards of total offense in Central New York. And much like their first meeting, a big first half lead gave the Orange a 52-33 victory. Tommy DeVito threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (eighth year, 37-49) | Western Michigan - Lance Taylor (first year, 1-0)

Coach Bio: Taylor played his collegiate football at Alabama, initially walking on to the team before earning a scholarship. He played in the Arena Football League and its development league for three seasons before an ACL injury ended his playing career. Taylor bounced around between college and NFL coaching staff before making a name for himself at Stanford. He notably was the running backs coach for Christian McCaffery at Stanford. He continued to bounce between the NFL and college before taking his first coordinator job with Louisville in 2022 as its offensive coordinator. Taylor would leave after only one season at Louisville to take the Western Michigan head coaching job.

Last Year: After eight seasons of at least .500 football, Western Michigan finished the 2022 campaign with a 4-7 record. The losing season led the Broncos to fire Tim Lester as its head coach.

Last Game: Western Michigan started the Lance Taylor era with a 35-17 win over Saint Francis (PA). Western Michigan had 509 yards of total offense to Saint Francis’ 281.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Jalen Buckley exploded in his first start at running back for Western Michigan. He ran for 194 yards on 30 attempts with a touchdown.

If Syracuse Wins: No one willingly fires Tim Lester and gets away with it.

If Syracuse Loses: At least we won’t have to see a former Syracuse coach smoking a victory cigar in the Dome.

Fun Fact: Syracuse was only one of five FBS teams to hold its opponent scoreless last week. The others were BYU, Georgia Southern, Kansas State and Oklahoma.