FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Western Michigan

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Can we keep finding ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Western Michigan Broncos

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Students: 16,643 students who wish the leadership closed the Kalamazoo campus and kept the Punta Gorda one open.

The 2023 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff won’t give up on their quest to bring back more tradition into today’s college game. Let’s see what they’ve got for this one

The Funicular

Western Michigan’s campus was the home of the Western State Normal Railroad, a funicular which carried students and staff up a steep climb to campus. Winning team should be able to claim this replica and paint it in their school colors. Put this down at the bottom of Mt. Olympus and watch every weekend as freshmen hop in and wait for it to move.

The True North Difference

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at which team has more Canadian players on their roster.

A school in Michigan with zero players from Ontario? A bit shocking and that’s one Toonie behind the Orange’s Damien Alford and Max Perricone.

Advantage: Syracuse

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Bruce Campbell vs Frank Langella

This week we look at two veteran actors with feature roles in some 1980s classics. Campbell is known for his role as Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise while one of Langella’s “favorite roles” was portraying Skeletor in the Masters of the Universe movie.

Advantage: Western Michigan because Ash is a classic character

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #EAT and #BroncosReign

Of course EAT stands for Effort, Attitude and Toughness and well that probably would be good enough, but when you’re branding you can’t stop at good enough. BroncosReign sounds something Russell Wilson would say, so Let’s Ride Orange Nation

Advantage: Western Michigan

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

This one is closer than last week but it’s the Orange aerial attack that once again takes control of the game. Oronde Gadsden grabs two scores and we see Dan Villari and Donovan Brown get their first Syracuse touchdowns.

Western Michigan puts up some points but a Stefon Thompson sack ends up forcing a fumble that Leon Lowery scoops and scores to give the MOB scores in back-to-back games.

Final Score: Syracuse 41, Western Michigan 17