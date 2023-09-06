What’s college football saying about Syracuse after Week One

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange.
Award Winners
Running back Ike Daniels was named ACC Rookie of the Week
: Players of the Week— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 5, 2023
The local writers move the Orange up one spot to 8th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between NC State and Louisville this week.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse move up 15 spots to 40th with the offense 50th while the defense ranks 32nd. The Orange are ranked between Minnesota and Florida. SP+ has Western Michigan 105th this week (108th on offense and 101st on defense).
Syracuse moves up 12 spots in the Football Power Index to 27th between Kentucky and Pitt. FPI predicts the Orange for 8 wins and gives them an 93% chance of making a bowl game. Western Michigan is 110th in the FPI this week.
ESPN’s ACC columnist Andrea Adelson has Syracuse 9th this week between NC State and Wake while David Hale has the Orange 8th.
ACC Power Rankings after Week 1:— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 5, 2023
1. FSU
2. UNC
3. Duke
4. Pitt
5. Clemson
6. Lou
7. Mia
8. Cuse
9. NCSU
10. Wake
11. SMU
12. VT
13. Cal
14. GT
15. Stanford
16. BC
17. UVA
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse stays at 56th because apparently CBS didn’t want to make an update this week. Western Michigan was/is 117th.
The Athletic
The Orange drop one spot to 65th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Appalachian State and Iowa State. Western Michigan is 119th.
AP and Coaches Poll
No votes for either team this week
ACC Week One Scores
Elon 17 vs Wake Forest 37
Miami (OH) 3 vs Miami (FL) 38
Louisville 39 vs Georgia Tech 34
Northern Illinois 27 vs Boston College 24
Virginia 13 vs Tennessee 49
Wofford 7 vs Pitt 45
Colgate 0 vs Syracuse 65
North Carolina 31 vs South Carolina 17
Old Dominion 17 vs Virginia Tech 36
LSU 24 vs Florida State 45
Clemson 7 vs Duke 28
ACC Week Two Schedule
Murray State vs Louisville
Appalachian State vs UNC
Vanderbilt vs Wake Forest
James Madison vs Virginia
Purdue vs Virginia Tech
Holy Cross vs Boston College
Notre Dame vs NC State
South Carolina State vs Georgia Tech
Charleston Southern vs Clemson
Western Michigan vs Syracuse
Texas A&M vs Miami
Lafayette vs Duke
Cincinnati vs Pitt
Southern Miss vs Florida State
