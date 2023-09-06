What’s college football saying about Syracuse after Week One

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange.

Award Winners

Running back Ike Daniels was named ACC Rookie of the Week

Syracuse.com

The local writers move the Orange up one spot to 8th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between NC State and Louisville this week.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse move up 15 spots to 40th with the offense 50th while the defense ranks 32nd. The Orange are ranked between Minnesota and Florida. SP+ has Western Michigan 105th this week (108th on offense and 101st on defense).

Syracuse moves up 12 spots in the Football Power Index to 27th between Kentucky and Pitt. FPI predicts the Orange for 8 wins and gives them an 93% chance of making a bowl game. Western Michigan is 110th in the FPI this week.

ESPN’s ACC columnist Andrea Adelson has Syracuse 9th this week between NC State and Wake while David Hale has the Orange 8th.

ACC Power Rankings after Week 1:

1. FSU

2. UNC

3. Duke

4. Pitt

5. Clemson

6. Lou

7. Mia

8. Cuse

9. NCSU

10. Wake

11. SMU

12. VT

13. Cal

14. GT

15. Stanford

16. BC

17. UVA — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 5, 2023

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse stays at 56th because apparently CBS didn’t want to make an update this week. Western Michigan was/is 117th.

The Athletic

The Orange drop one spot to 65th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Appalachian State and Iowa State. Western Michigan is 119th.

AP and Coaches Poll

No votes for either team this week

ACC Week One Scores

Elon 17 vs Wake Forest 37

NC State 24 vs UConn 14

Miami (OH) 3 vs Miami (FL) 38

Louisville 39 vs Georgia Tech 34

Northern Illinois 27 vs Boston College 24

Virginia 13 vs Tennessee 49

Wofford 7 vs Pitt 45

Colgate 0 vs Syracuse 65

North Carolina 31 vs South Carolina 17

Old Dominion 17 vs Virginia Tech 36

LSU 24 vs Florida State 45

Clemson 7 vs Duke 28

ACC Week Two Schedule

Murray State vs Louisville

Appalachian State vs UNC

Vanderbilt vs Wake Forest

James Madison vs Virginia

Purdue vs Virginia Tech

Holy Cross vs Boston College

Notre Dame vs NC State

South Carolina State vs Georgia Tech

Charleston Southern vs Clemson

Western Michigan vs Syracuse

Texas A&M vs Miami

Lafayette vs Duke

Cincinnati vs Pitt

Southern Miss vs Florida State