Syracuse football: one change to the depth chart for Western Michigan

The Syracuse Orange will host the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday afternoon and according to this week’s depth chart, there is only one “change” to the starting line-up.

That change isn’t really a change because Jakob Bradford who is listed as the starter at right guard this week, actually started in place of an injured Joe More against Colgate. Since this change is indicated on the depth chart, it would appear More is at least limited heading into the second game of the season.

We don’t expect the Orange to be able to go as deep into the bench against the Broncos, but we should continue to see a strong rotation of players on defense and at the wide receiver position. With Trebor Pena still unlikely to play, Donovan Brown gets the start, but after a breakout game, Umari Hatcher is one player who might have earned more snaps.

Dino Babers commented during the Colgate game that he was still trying to determine some “1s and 2s” as the season begins. Watching the game I think we see that the coaches are still trying to figure out the best group of offensive lineman and developing some situational line-ups.

The Orange would probably like to keep some personnel groupings under wraps before they head to Purdue, but keep an eye out for some of the situational substitutes on Saturday.