Syracuse football: introducing the Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter

Syracuse Orange fans, it’s been far too long since our last bowl update. Far too long, I tell you!

The Orange took care of business last year following its 6-0 start and landed in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl by season’s end. Did we predict the future with our Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter? Possibly.

Here’s the good news: the Bowl O’Meter is back, and this time, we’re launching a new version. On behalf of TNIAAM, we introduce: the Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter.

Orange Nation is jumping for joy after the 65-0 shutout win over Colgate on Saturday, but how will that enthusiasm reflect on our new Bowl O’Meter? Will coach Dino Babers be rewarded with both a Duke’s mayonnaise shower and a new contract extension?

Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN - Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura

Military Bowl vs Memphis Tigers

If the ACC isn’t willing to add Memphis from the AAC for now, maybe a clash between the Orange and Tigers could motivate the conference to continue its recent expansion spree.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Mississippi St. Bulldogs

Picture it now: Syracuse and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. As Duke’s Mayo would say: it’s got twang! Last year’s ACC representative, the NC State Wolfpack, failed to shine in the Duke’s Mayo spotlight after losing 5,000 quarterbacks to injuries. Count on the Orange to embrace the Duke’s Mayo spotlight.

Plus: imagine Garrett Shrader’s last home game being in Charlotte and versus his former college team and one-time Syracuse DC Zach Arnett? The story would write itself.

Brett McMurphy - The Action Network

Military Bowl vs Navy Midshipmen

Syracuse already has its work cut out this year versus Army, but how about the Navy? Notorious for their reputation with run defense, this is easily one of the worst rolls of the dice for the Orange. Playing Navy was tough enough, but staying a week in Annapolis?

College Football News

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs University of Central Florida Knights

Because one game in a baseball park this season wasn’t enough, right? If these odds land in Syracuse’s favor, maybe the Orange can avenge this year’s disastrous New York Yankees season and steal one in Boston. If we’re marketing the 100th matchup of Pitt versus ‘Cuse, we can do the same for the 20th anniversary since the Orange last battled the Knights.

CBS Sports

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Oregon State Beavers

Speaking of college expansion talks, why hello Oregon State. The Orange could get themselves a game in Texas before SMU joins the ACC. Plus, it’s the second-oldest bowl game in the country along with the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl.

**************************************************************************************************

It’s early but do you have a bowl game you’d like to travel to this season?