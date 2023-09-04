 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Orange football dominate Colgate, preview Western Michigan

Well that was fun!

By Andrew Pregler, Christian De Guzman, and Dominic Chiappone
The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Andy jumps into the “Syracuse better win 8 games this year”
  • The guys breaks down the Colgate win including the offensive line, Garrett Shrader, wide receiver depth, and LeQuint Allan
  • The defense was excellent, and there are some new scheme things Rocky Long is cooking in the kitchen
  • The guys break down the Western Michigan game and what they’re watching for next week.
  • The ACC has realigned, again!
  • Join our Discord!

