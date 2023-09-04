Syracuse football: It was a record-setting opener for the Orange

We knew the Syracuse Orange put on an offensive show in Saturday’s 65-0 win over Colgate. How big was it?

Well the Orange set a couple of school records in their 2023 opener. The 677 yards set a new Syracuse mark for total offense, surpassing the 675 the 1992 Orange put up against Rutgers.

Syracuse had a 100-yard rusher (LeQuint Allen with 107), a 100-yard receiver (Umari Hatcher with 105) and four more players who surpassed 50 yards rushing or receiving: Ike Daniels (63 yards on the ground), Isaiah Jones (71), Donovan Brown (65), and Oronde Gadsden (57). The balance from the receivers was a big improvement from last year and is something to watch moving forward.

@GarrettShrader6: 257 Pass Yds, 4 TD

@QBCarlosDelrio: 149 Pass Yds, 3 TD



The most TD passes in a game in @CuseFootball history. pic.twitter.com/rkfq6Ny6Al — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 3, 2023

Syracuse’s top two quarterbacks combined to surpass the previous record of six passing touchdowns, which was set by the 1959 Orange in a game where they beat Colgate 71-0. Both Garrett Shrader and Carlos Del-Rio Wilson set individual career highs in passing touchdowns.

Pretty solid Saturday for Syracuse all around.