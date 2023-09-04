 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse football: It was a record-setting opener for the Orange

Smashing some school milestones

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Football: Colgate at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

We knew the Syracuse Orange put on an offensive show in Saturday’s 65-0 win over Colgate. How big was it?

Well the Orange set a couple of school records in their 2023 opener. The 677 yards set a new Syracuse mark for total offense, surpassing the 675 the 1992 Orange put up against Rutgers.

Syracuse had a 100-yard rusher (LeQuint Allen with 107), a 100-yard receiver (Umari Hatcher with 105) and four more players who surpassed 50 yards rushing or receiving: Ike Daniels (63 yards on the ground), Isaiah Jones (71), Donovan Brown (65), and Oronde Gadsden (57). The balance from the receivers was a big improvement from last year and is something to watch moving forward.

Syracuse’s top two quarterbacks combined to surpass the previous record of six passing touchdowns, which was set by the 1959 Orange in a game where they beat Colgate 71-0. Both Garrett Shrader and Carlos Del-Rio Wilson set individual career highs in passing touchdowns.

Pretty solid Saturday for Syracuse all around.

