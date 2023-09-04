Syracuse Olympic sport recap for September 4th

The Syracuse Orange fall sports continue to see some ups and downs. Let’s get to this week’s recap starting with:

Field Hockey

The Orange kept things rolling with a 5-1 win over Monmouth in their home opener. Pieke van de Pas and Charlotte de Vries each had two goals and an assist in the win. Van de Pas has found the back of the cage on 6 of her 14 shots on goal this season while de Vries scored this stunner.

This bar-down ROCKET from Charlotte yesterday still has us spinning. #lygc x #DrivenToOrange pic.twitter.com/KtE31DKajD — Syracuse Field Hockey (@CuseFH) September 2, 2023

The #8 Orange host Cornell on Wednesday afternoon, travel to Lafayette on Friday, then host #15 UConn on Sunday.

Women’s Soccer

A rough week for the women on the pitch as Syracuse dropped games at UMass (2-0) and Cornell (1-0) to fall to 2-4 on the season. Like last year, offense has been hard to find for the Orange who have scored six goals on the season.

The team is back in action this week with games at Harvard and at Fairfield.

Volleyball

It was another rough weekend for the Orange volleyball squad. Syracuse dropped 3-0 decisions to Delaware State, Michigan State and Belmont and are 0-6 on the season . The team will travel to Cornell this week as they look for their first win of 2023.

Men’s Soccer

Syracuse went 1-0-1 on the week. After taking out Binghamton 3-0, the Orange went to #20 Penn State and were able to secure a 1-1 tie while down a man. Pablo Pedregosa scored the equalizer six seconds after Penn State scored and kept Syracuse (2-0-1) from suffering their first loss of the year

The Orange host Albany tonight at 7 as they look to get another winning streak started.

Cross Country

Syracuse had their one and only exhibition at Colgate on Saturday. The men won over Navy behind Matt Scrape’s individual win. Following Scrape were Joey Eovaldi (3rd), Julian Franijeh (5th), Alex Herbst (6th) and Gabriel Planty (8th).

The Orange women were 2nd behind Bucknell. Madeline Heintz finished 5th followed by Caroline Kirby (6th), Bethany Steiner (9th), Tess Fitzmaurice (13th) and Siobhan O’Keefe (14th).

The two teams start the regular season this Friday at the Penn State Spiked Shoe Invitational.