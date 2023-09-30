Syracuse football recruiting: Orange get commitment from Ja’Meer Thomas from Buffalo

The Syracuse Orange quietly picked up another 2024 commitment last week.

Wide Receiver Ja’Meer Thomas from Bennett High School in Buffalo made his commitment last week and he told the Buffalo News, it was an easy choice.

“I really loved Syracuse,” Thomas said. “When I went down there, they had such a great environment and atmosphere. I felt like the people there loved me. I feel like this is the right decision for me. I really like the staff they have there.”

Thomas is currently unranked by the recruiting services and the Orange were his first P5 offer (he had an offer from Akron). He’ll be joining his former high school teammate Rashard Perry in Orange as Syracuse looks to grow that I-90 pipeline from WNY to CNY.

Let’s check out some film of Thomas from last year.