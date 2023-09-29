ACC football: Week 5 TNIAAM staff picks

As the Syracuse Orange begin conference play, several other ACC teams also go head-to-head this weekend. That means the TNIAAM football staff is back with our weekly picks for each game, with odds provided by DraftKings SportsBook.

As you can see with our Tallysight table, there are a couple disagreements on how the top matchups will play out:

We have a 50/50 split in terms of who will win the Friday Night battle between 4-0 Louisville and 3-1 NC State.

Max and I were the only ones to predict a Syracuse victory this week, but everyone is sold on SU keeping it within one score. As the saying goes, “good teams win, great teams cover.”

Speaking of covering the spread: half of us have faith in Dino Baber’s former MAC home to do so in their road trip to Georgia Tech.

Christian is calling for Duke to upset Notre Dame in front of a GameDay crowd, while I’m the only one who has VT summoning the Pitt of Misery.

It’s still a wide-open race between our writers for the title of “Resident College Football Expert” as we get into the gritty portion of the 2023 schedule. We’ll keep rolling our predictions out as the matchups continue to get more interesting and the number of ranked teams in the mix hopefully increases.

What ACC games will you be watching this weekend?