Syracuse football: A true Orange Out tomorrow

The Syracuse Orange got the memo this week. Everyone in Orange for the game against the Clemson Tigers.

ORANGE OUT!! @CintasCorp is the official uniform supplier of the JMA Wireless Dome. pic.twitter.com/NosSNzsL9C — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) September 28, 2023

Basically if you show up to the Dome tomorrow (and you should if you can), you need to be wearing orange. Let those visitors from Clemson show their #disrespekt with white and purple on. Let the Syracuse University Public Safety and Syracuse Police Department take care of the blue uniforms.

Syracuse wore this look last year against Purdue and if tomorrow’s game ends in a win for the Orange, I think we’ll all be fine with a lot of wackiness to get there.

We know you all have at least 44 orange shirts so don’t worry about having to wear layers for the cool morning tailgate. You’ve got this...and if you don’t, pick up something new (anywhere but Shirt World) on the way into the Dome.

To paraphrase Trinidad James

Orange all in my chain,

Orange all in my ring

Orange all in my watch

Don’t believe me, just watch

Otto Otto Otto