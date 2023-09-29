Syracuse football: predictions and poll vs Clemson

The Syracuse Orange (4-0, 0-0) welcome the Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-2) to the JMA Wireless Dome tomorrow as the Orange open ACC play. Can Syracuse get a signature win as they embark on the Clemson-UNC-FSU gauntlet? Here’s what we think will happen:

Kevin: Clemson 27, Syracuse 24

I keep going back and forth here because I do think this will be a tight game. In the end, I think the questions on the offensive line and the injuries at wide receiver are going to be too much for Syracuse to overcome. After ignoring him down the stretch last week, I think Clemson gives the ball to Phil Mafah often in this one as they look to control the clock and wear down the Orange defense. Can Dino Babers go against his conservative nature and try to catch Clemson off-guard?

Max: Syracuse 23, Clemson 20

I’m siding with the ‘Cuse at home here. Clemson just isn’t the same as in years past and looked woeful in its only road game against Duke. Plus, it feels like the Orange are due for a big win. SU almost pulled off the upset in Death Valley last year, but a few backbreaking and unnecessary penalties changed the course of its season. Even without Oronde Gadsden II, I expect Garrett Shrader to deliver under the Dome lights in a career-defining win.

Mike: Syracuse 37, Clemson 31

The Orange and Tigers both have more question marks on the offensive side of the ball... so because nothing makes sense anymore in college football, this turns into a shootout as Shrader and Cade Klubnik pick apart the defenses and match each other’s every move. Things slow down deep into the second half as the passing lanes finally begin to close. Ultimately the younger QB makes one mistake, and Cinco taking it back the other way for Seis proves to be the difference.

Dom: Clemson 24, Syracuse 17

If there’s one game Syracuse will miss Oronde Gadsden, it’s this one. Clemson’s defense has kept the Tigers afloat even as their offense waxes and wanes. I’m in line with Kevin on this one — Syracuse’s offense has been great, but I’m concern the Tigers will put that to bed. The Orange’s only shot at winning this one involves Shrader going nuclear in the air and on the ground. Prepare for another nail-biter.

Christian: Clemson 22, Syracuse 20

The line for this game keeps creeping closer and closer towards Syracuse. That’s because Clemson has shown a lot of vulnerability on the offensive side of the ball. However, I do think that this comes down to the Orange offensive line. As impressive as its been, the big guys haven’t faced a test as powerful as Clemson’s front seven. With how reliant Syracuse’s offense is on Garrett Shrader’s mobility and LeQuint Allen’s explosiveness, the offensive line needs to hold up to help the Orange methodically march down the field. However, I think they fall just short.

