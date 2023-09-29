Syracuse ice hockey: 2023-24 season preview

The Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey program transitioned to new leadership last season, with Britni Smith taking over as only the second head coach in program history.

It was a rough start to her tenure as ‘Cuse went 10-24-2 - their most losses in a single campaign. The Orange were better in conference play, going 6-9-1 against CHA competition, but they lost all 14 matchups with ranked opponents.

Leading scorer and powerplay specialist Sarah Thompson returns for her senior season. When she’s not helping to grow the game internationally, expect her to continue pummeling opposing goaltenders with shots and generating opportunities in the offensive end.

2022-23 Captain Lauren Bellefontaine has hung up her skates, handing over the “C” to Tatum White. The Kingston, Ontario native was one of the alternate captains last season and had the 2nd-best faceoff percentage in the conference.

Senior Rayla Clemons and 6th-year Marielle McHale will be the alternates.

The Orange also have a change in net as the always-dependable Arielle DeSmet has concluded her collegiate career. In her place will be one of two veteran options: graduate transfer Allie Kelley, who holds several records for DII Saint Anselm College, and senior Amelia Van Vliet, who’s backed up other Orange netminders over the past three years.

There are 11 total new members of the team for 2023-24: six grad transfers, four freshman, and former SU Rower Haley Uliasz, who played hockey during all four years of high school.

Meanwhile, Madison Primeau, a double-digit goal scorer in her first two seasons, left the team for the reformed Robert-Morris program.

The season begins with a pair of games at DII Post University. The home opener is next Friday at 6 against Merrimack, who ended SU’s last season in the CHA Semifinals.

The first conference series is against Penn State on October 28 and 29. SU plays 34 regular season games, 16 of which are at home. Here’s their full schedule:

Best of luck to Orange Ice Hockey!