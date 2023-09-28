Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Pair of Top 30 recruits highlight early 2025 class for Orange

Each September 1 begins the new cycle of high school recruiting for college lacrosse coaches across the country.

It’s the first chance to make contact and pick up verbal commitments. With the month winding down, it’s a good time to take a look at who Gary Gait and the Syracuse Orange have lined up for the future of the roster.

Through 28 days, ‘Cuse has compiled five current juniors from the Class of 2025. Two of them are ranked in the Top 30. One is a five star. Two are four stars. Two are three stars. Two midfielders, two defenders, and one goalie. Here they are:

Bogue Hahn — Ranked No. 14 overall, Midfield, Mcdonogh School (MD), 5 stars

— Ranked No. 14 overall, Midfield, Mcdonogh School (MD), 5 stars Jojo Filardi — Ranked No. 28, Defense, Half Hollow Hills HS West (NY), 4 stars

— Ranked No. 28, Defense, Half Hollow Hills HS West (NY), 4 stars Jayden Kittelberger — Midfield, Salisbury School (CT), 4 stars

— Midfield, Salisbury School (CT), 4 stars Louis D’Agostino — Defense, Chaminade HS (NY), 3 stars

— Defense, Chaminade HS (NY), 3 stars Lucas Bartlow — Goalie, Chenango Forks HS (NY), 3 stars

At the No. 14 overall ranking, Hahn is definitely the headliner of SU’s current 2025 group. He’s played on the first midfield line as an underclassman for Mcdonogh, one of the best high school programs in the country; quite an impressive accomplishment, especially as such a young player.

.@CuseMLAX makes a statement with a Terp legacy, grabbing @ILPreps’ No. 14 Bogue Hahn, M, @MCDLaxScores (Md.) / @91Maryland. A 2x MIAA champ on the Eagles’ first line, the intelligent lefty shoots it well and does a number of things at a high level. https://t.co/8qVmiu1gFy pic.twitter.com/2wwWYtvERa — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) September 23, 2023

He’s actually a Maryland legacy, so it looks like a pretty great steal to bring him up to CNY. Here’s his evaluation by Inside Lacrosse from some events this past summer:

“A smooth operator out of the midfield...He’s got a snappy release and is comfortable attacking defenses with either hand, even finishing a BTB with slickness inside on one instance. Beyond his offensive prowess, Hahn made a habit out of causing turnovers, frequently catching opponents sleeping with trail checks to send the ball the other way...His smooth stick work and great athleticism allow him to win matchups and serves as a feeder, scorer, or just make the simple play and throw it forward”.

SU’s second ranked player (No. 28) in the class is 4-star defender Jojo Filardi from Half Hollow Hills High School West on Long Island, aka the longest name of a high school I’ve ever seen.

According to Ty Xanders of IL, Jojo is a No. 1 cover guy on defense and possesses a quarterback’s mind since he’s also the QB of the school’s football team.

.@CuseMLAX heads to Strong Island for @ILPreps’ No. 28 junior Jojo Filardi, a lefty defender for Half Hollow Hills West (N.Y.) and @team91lacrosse. Tasked with blanketing #1 attackmen, Filardi is also a highly accomplished QB, off to a hot start this fall. pic.twitter.com/NiWx37uwUM — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) September 20, 2023

Jayden Kittelberger has both a really great name and four stars to his overall rating.

A Rochester native, Kittelberger plays at the Salisbury School in CT, the same school that produced incoming stud freshman Trey Deere. He’s one of the best short-sticks in the class who Xanders describes as a “freak athlete” who has “game-changing speed”. Here is IL’s official evaluation of him from this summer:

“Kittelberger is among the top athletes in the class. He operates with incredible speed and quickness that allows him to glide up and down the field. Defensively, his speed allows him to not just own matchups but to play them disruptively knowing he can beat dodgers to the spot or close the gap if needed. Once the ball is in his stick the automatic clear is on as he soars past riding attackman”.

.@CuseMLAX scores a 4 ⭐️ and top five shortstick in Rochester’s Jayden Kittelberger of @BuryLax (Conn.) and @Sweetlax_Lax. A freak athlete who has locked down some of the best in New England, Kittelberger has game-changing speed and plays with an edge. https://t.co/JF2m2COCBb pic.twitter.com/Ob3U4CeUYc — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) September 15, 2023

Louis D’Agostino is the Orange’s second defender from Long Island in the class as he hails from powerhouse program Chaminade.

Starting for the Flyers as a sophomore, Xanders describes him as a cerebral lefty defender who’s great off-ball.

A @FlyerVLax product is headed to @CuseMLAX for the first time ever, as 3 ⭐️ Louis D’Agostino ‘25, D, Chaminade (N.Y.) / @ExpressLacrosse picked the Orange. A cerebral sophomore starter, the 5’10, 195 lb. lefty is great off-ball and throws precise checks. https://t.co/v010ydsVqW pic.twitter.com/dFv8tdyHEE — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) September 12, 2023

Lucas Bartlow was the first person to announce his commitment in the class and started SU off with a 3-star goalie who also happens to be a relatively local player from Chenango Forks HS in the Binghamton area.

There’ll be more to come as the recruiting situation keeps venturing through the fall, but that’s where the Orange sit through almost a month.

Congrats to the players on their commitments, and we’re looking forward to see what comes next for the Class of 2025.