TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse fans, share your Clemson week thoughts

It’s a big week for Syracuse Orange football so we want to start this week’s survey asking you if you think Syracuse will beat Clemson on Saturday?

Attendance is a big topic locally right now. This is Homecoming. It’s a national-television game with major implications in the ACC. Will Syracuse have more than 44,000 people in the JMA Wireless Dome for this week’s game?

The Orange check in at 4-0, so we want to know if your season predictions have changed as a result. How many wins will Syracuse Football get this season? Anyone still got CFP dreams?

We can’t let the big football game completely take the spotlight as Syracuse basketball officially started practice. We want to know which Syracuse basketball player will score more points this season? We are limiting your poll choices to Judah Mintz, JJ Starling, Benny Williams and Dyaisha Fair, but if you have another prediction, drop it in the comments.

Thanks for participating and check back for the results later this week.