Syracuse vs. Clemson: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-0, 0-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-2)

Day & Time: Saturday, September 30, 12:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse opened as a nine-point underdog, but according to DraftKings, the Orange are now seven-point underdogs to Clemson.

TV/Streaming: ABC, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 133/XM 93

Rivalry: 9-2, Clemson

Current Streak: 4, Clemson

First Meeting: Syracuse and Clemson first met on New Year’s Day in 1996 in the Gator Bowl at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now known as TIAA Bank Field, the two programs played the first ever bowl game at the venue and Syracuse cruised to a 41-0 win. Donovan McNabb threw for 309 yards that day, 173 of which went to Marvin Harrison.

Last Meeting: The Orange led 21-7 at halftime, but the Tigers rallied in the second half to win 27-21 at Death Valley. Syracuse had a chance to score at the end of the game but Garrett Shrader threw an interception with 15 seconds left.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (eighth year, 40-49) | Clemson - Dabo Swinney (15th year, 163-41)

Coach Bio: Swinney attended his native Alabama and joined the Crimson Tide as a walk-on wide receiver in 1989. He later received a scholarship for his final three seasons in Tuscaloosa and caught seven career passes for 81 yards. After his undergrad career finished, he joined the Crimson Tide coaching staff as a graduate assistant before coaching the wide receivers and tight ends at various points from 1993 to 2000. Swinney moved to Clemson in 2001 to coach the wide receivers before being named interim head coach midway through the 2008 season.

Since his promotion to the head coaching role, Swinney has only had one losing season in 2010. He’s led Clemson to bowl appearances in every season as a head coach, including College Football Playoff appearances in six consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2020. Swinney has led the Tigers to four National Championship games in that span as well, winning two of those games.

Last Year: By Clemson standards, the Tigers suffered another down year with three losses. Clemson dropped games to Notre Dame on the road and to South Carolina in Death Valley. Both teams were unranked at the time. The Tigers did defeat North Carolina in the ACC Championship game but lost to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Last Game: Clemson dropped its second game of the season with an overtime loss at Memorial Stadium to Florida State 31-24. This marks the second time in the last three seasons that Clemson has had two losses this early in the year.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Will Shipley looks to do what he did to the Orange last year. The talented running back rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns in last season’s game against Syracuse. He currently leads the Tigers in all-purpose yards with 469.

If Syracuse Wins: Could we interest ESPN College Gameday in taking a trip down Tobacco Road next week?

If Syracuse Loses: Well there’s a whole month available to apple pick before the Orange return to the Dome.

Fun Fact: Syracuse ranks in the top seven nationally in scoring offense and scoring defense. Only one other team, Oklahoma, holds that distinction.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details