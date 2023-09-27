FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Clemson

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Can we keep finding ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Location: Clemson, SC

Students: 22,566 students who can’t believe they are looking forward to basketball season in September

The 2023 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff won’t give up on their quest to bring back more tradition into today’s college game. Let’s see what they’ve got for this one

The Cheddar Cheese Wheel

Two schools that wear orange and have coaches that bring out of the cheesiest cliché lines every interview should play for a giant wheel of Cheddar. Besides it would be fun to watch the linemen taking big bites as they celebrate on the sideline with Prince Cheddward.

The True North Difference

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at which team has more Canadian players on their roster.

For the second week in a row, Syracuse’s opponent has zero Canadian players on their roster. They also have no one from New York or Vermont, so perhaps Dino’s locking down the Northern Border. Another win for the Orange’s Damien Alford and Max Perricone in this one.

Advantage: Syracuse

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Robert Brooks vs Lowell Paxson

Brooks was one of the founders of Hooters and credited with the company’s growth. He was called “World Wide Wing Commander” by his employees. Syracuse counters with Paxson, one of the co-founders of the Home Shopping Network. Two companies who saw incredible growth in the 90s only to fade away...now if only Clemson football would follow suit.

Advantage: Syracuse

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs None

Interesting that the department viewed as the best in the ACC at social media is going without the hashtag.

Advantage: Push

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

The Orange come out and strike fast on a deep pass from Garrett Shrader to Damien Alford. Clemson rides the ground game to get back on top as the final quarter begins. A blitzing Alijah Clark knocks the ball free from Cade Klubnik and Leon Lowery scoops and scores to put Syracuse up 2. Clemson drives down to the Syracuse 20, but instead of trying a game-winning field goal, Dabo calls a halfback pass back to Klubnik who gets tripped up at the four yard line by Marlowe Wax and the Orange survive.

Final Score: Syracuse 31, Clemson 29