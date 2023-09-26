Syracuse men’s basketball: ACC schedule released for 2023-24 season

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team had its full ACC schedule released on Tuesday night. Dates were announced for both men’s and women’s teams on the ACC Network.
Opponents and matchups were already known previously, but dates were added last. The non-conference schedule was finished in July.
Syracuse will play traditional rivals Boston College and Pittsburgh twice, as well as Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina and NC State. Syracuse has ten conference games on Saturdays, including five home games.
Here’s a look at Syracuse’s complete basketball schedule for the 2023-2024 season:
Oct. 27: Deamon (exhibition), JMA Wireless Dome
Nov. 1: College of St. Rose (exhibition), JMA Wireless Dome
Nov. 6: New Hampshire, JMA Wireless Dome
Nov. 8: Canisius, JMA Wireless Dome
Nov. 14: Colgate, JMA Wireless Dome
Nov. 20: Tennessee, Maui Jim Maui Invitational, SimpliFi Arena
Nov. 21: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, SimpliFi Arena
Nov. 22: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, SimpliFi Arena
Nov. 28: LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge), JMA Wireless Dome
Dec. 2: Virginia, John Paul Jones Arena
Dec. 5: Cornell, JMA Wireless Dome
Dec. 9: Georgetown, Capital One Arena
Dec. 17: Oregon in Sioux Falls, S.D., Sanford Pentagon
Dec. 21: Niagara, JMA Wireless Dome
Dec. 30: Pittsburgh, JMA Wireless Dome
Jan. 2: Duke, Cameron Indoor Stadium
Jan. 10: Boston College, JMA Wireless Dome
Jan. 13: North Carolina, Smith Center
Jan. 16: Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center
Jan. 20: Miami, JMA Wireless Dome
Jan. 23: Florida State, JMA Wireless Dome
Jan. 27: NC State, JMA Wireless Dome
Jan. 30: Boston College, Conte Forum
Feb. 3: Wake Forest, LJVM Coliseum
Feb. 7: Louisville, JMA Wireless Dome
Feb. 10: Clemson, JMA Wireless Dome
Feb. 13: North Carolina, JMA Wireless Dome
Feb. 17: Georgia Tech, McCamish Pavilion
Feb. 20: NC State, PNC Arena
Feb. 24: Notre Dame, JMA Wireless Dome
Feb. 27: Virginia Tech, JMA Wireless Dome
Mar. 2: Louisville, KFC Yum! Center
Mar. 5: Clemson, Littlejohn Coliseum
The ACC Tournament will move back to Washington, D.C. this season and be held at Capital One Arena. The ACC Tournament starts on March 12.
