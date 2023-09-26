Syracuse men’s basketball: ACC schedule released for 2023-24 season

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team had its full ACC schedule released on Tuesday night. Dates were announced for both men’s and women’s teams on the ACC Network.

Opponents and matchups were already known previously, but dates were added last. The non-conference schedule was finished in July.

Syracuse will play traditional rivals Boston College and Pittsburgh twice, as well as Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina and NC State. Syracuse has ten conference games on Saturdays, including five home games.

Here’s a look at Syracuse’s complete basketball schedule for the 2023-2024 season:

Oct. 27: Deamon (exhibition), JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 1: College of St. Rose (exhibition), JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 6: New Hampshire, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 8: Canisius, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 14: Colgate, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 20: Tennessee, Maui Jim Maui Invitational, SimpliFi Arena

Nov. 21: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, SimpliFi Arena

Nov. 22: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, SimpliFi Arena

Nov. 28: LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge), JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 2: Virginia, John Paul Jones Arena

Dec. 5: Cornell, JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 9: Georgetown, Capital One Arena

Dec. 17: Oregon in Sioux Falls, S.D., Sanford Pentagon

Dec. 21: Niagara, JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 30: Pittsburgh, JMA Wireless Dome

Jan. 2: Duke, Cameron Indoor Stadium

Jan. 10: Boston College, JMA Wireless Dome

Jan. 13: North Carolina, Smith Center

Jan. 16: Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center

Jan. 20: Miami, JMA Wireless Dome

Jan. 23: Florida State, JMA Wireless Dome

Jan. 27: NC State, JMA Wireless Dome

Jan. 30: Boston College, Conte Forum

Feb. 3: Wake Forest, LJVM Coliseum

Feb. 7: Louisville, JMA Wireless Dome

Feb. 10: Clemson, JMA Wireless Dome

Feb. 13: North Carolina, JMA Wireless Dome

Feb. 17: Georgia Tech, McCamish Pavilion

Feb. 20: NC State, PNC Arena

Feb. 24: Notre Dame, JMA Wireless Dome

Feb. 27: Virginia Tech, JMA Wireless Dome

Mar. 2: Louisville, KFC Yum! Center

Mar. 5: Clemson, Littlejohn Coliseum

The ACC Tournament will move back to Washington, D.C. this season and be held at Capital One Arena. The ACC Tournament starts on March 12.