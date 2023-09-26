Syracuse women’s basketball: ACC schedule released for 2023-24 season

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team will suit up for 18 games against the ACC following the announcement of its conference schedule for the 2023-2024 campaign and begin conference play on New Year’s Eve versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Coach Felisha Legette-Jack and the rest of the Orange will play 29 total regular season games after the ACC on Tuesday night revealed the Orange’s ACC portion of their schedule for the upcoming season.

Syracuse will play in nine home games total — one game for each of Clemson, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Duke, Notre Dame, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Boston College. The Orange will also travel on the road for matchups versus North Carolina, Wake Forest, Miami, Virginia and NC State.

Home and home opponents for Syracuse this season are: Notre Dame, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Boston College.

Syracuse will play five games versus ACC opponents who rank in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25 — #9 Virginia Tech (the reigning ACC Tournament champions), #10 Notre Dame, #14 Louisville, #15 Florida State and #19 North Carolina.

The Orange will enter Legette-Jack’s second season with the program as a “First Four Out” team, according to ESPN’s latest bracketology update. Syracuse will aim this year to clinch a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, something the program has not done since the 2020-2021 season, following a productive offseason for Legette-Jack and company.

Syracuse will officially kick off its 2023-2024 campaign on November 7 in the Dome versus Lafayette before facing the rest of its non-conference schedule — which includes seven home games, two road games and two neutral-site games.

With all of that in mind, here is Syracuse’s complete schedule for the 2023-2024 season:

Nov. 7: Lafayette, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 10: Central Connecticut State, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 15: Coppin State, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 19: Maryland, XFINITY Center

Nov. 24: Northern Iowa (South Point Thanksgiving Shootout), South Point Arena (Las Vegas)

Nov. 25: Iowa State (South Point Thanksgiving Shootout), South Point Arena (Las Vegas)

Nov. 30: Alabama (ACC/SEC Challenge) JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 4: Northeastern, JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 9: Ohio, Convocation Center

Dec. 18: Cornell, JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 21: Saint Francis (PA), JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 31: Notre Dame, JMA Wireless Dome

Jan. 4: North Carolina, Carmichael Arena

Jan. 7: Boston College, JMA Wireless Dome

Jan. 11: Wake Forest, LJVM Coliseum

Jan. 14: Clemson, JMA Wireless Dome

Jan. 18: Florida State, JMA Wireless Dome

Jan. 21: Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center

Jan. 25: Notre Dame, Purcell Pavilion

Jan. 28: Virginia Tech, JMA Wireless Dome

Feb. 1: Louisville, KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 4: Boston College, Conte Forum

Feb. 8: Georgia Tech, JMA Wireless Dome

Feb. 11: Louisville, JMA Wireless Dome

Feb. 15: Miami, Watsco Center

Feb. 18: Virginia, John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 22: Duke, JMA Wireless Dome

Feb. 25: Pittsburgh, JMA Wireless Dome

Feb. 29: NC State, Reynolds Coliseum

Now it’s your turn: how are you feeling about the Orange’s schedule for the upcoming season?