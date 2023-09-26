Syracuse women’s lacrosse: 2025 No. 1 recruit Alexa Spallina commits to Orange

The 2020’s are going to be a decade dominated by the Spallina family for Syracuse Orange lacrosse. And as of late last week, that is no longer going to be limited to just the boys.

Last Thursday, Alexa Spallina, Inside Lacrosse’s No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2025, announced her verbal commitment to Kayla Treanor and the Orange via Instagram.

Alexa is, of course, a member of the lacrosse-famous Spallina family that is slowly migrating from Long Island to Central New York. Her three older brothers are already on campus with Joey starting his sophomore year and Jake and Brett kicking off their college careers this fall as members of the incoming freshman class.

Spallina is an attacker who hails from Mount Sinai, the same high school that produced the Tyrrell sisters, and plays her club ball for LI Yellow Jackets.

Obviously, being given the No. 1 ranking in her class is a pretty good indicator of her abilities as a complete lacrosse player. But for a little bit of a better idea, here’s an evaluation of her by Inside Lacrosse from this past summer:

“Spallina is a shifty attacker with a high lacrosse IQ. She has a quick first step cutting and going to goal. Spallina uses her strength around the crease and knows when to take the shot or hit the open player. She has a presence on the field and her team looks to her to start the attack. With her dodging ability, she is able to place the shots with precision. A powerful player that draws a lot of attention and is able to out smart her opponent.”

It certainly sounds like there’s a lot to be excited about with the news of Alexa’s commitment.

Alexa Spallina is @CuseWLAX-bound!



ILWomen’s No. 1️⃣-ranked recruit in the Class of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ will join her three brothers in Syracuse Orange. https://t.co/YP5YoizbFj pic.twitter.com/nv4NImNJ7M — ILWomen (@ILWomen) September 21, 2023

And it actually gets even more exciting than that, because while Alexa is the headlining crown jewel of the 2025 recruiting class, she’s also going to be joined by a handful of other stars-in-the-making who’ve already committed to SU. Alexa is one of four five-star players who’ve given verbals in the last few weeks, as well as one four-star.

The other five-stars are attacker Ella Peers from Fairport HS outside of Rochester, midfielder Sienna Chirieleison (I had to quadruple-check to make sure I spelled that correctly) from Trinity HS in PA, and midfielder Aubrie Eisfeld from Bayport Blue Point HS on the Island, who also plays on the LI Yellow Jackets with Spallina.

Here’s what Inside Lacrosse had to say about each of the other 2025 five-stars heading to CNY:

Ella Peers, attack

“Peers is a lefty attacker with devastating footwork around the crease. Her ability to dodge in a small space and get off a well-placed shot is truly eye-catching. Her 5-4 frame has little impact on her ability to feed cutters while under pressure”.

Sienna Chirieleison, midfield

“It wasn’t just Chirieleison’s red boots that stood out on the field this summer, the Syracuse-bound midfielder displayed a tenacious style of play that was impossible to miss. The explosive midfielder contests any 50-50 ball within reach, poaching passes on off-ball defense to create turnovers. Offensively, Chirieleison has the ability to finish with both hands, with a powerful outside shot as well”.

Aubrie Eisfeld, midfield

“Eisfeld hails from one of the most prominent high school programs in the country. The midfielder played a pivotal role in the Phantoms’ undefeated 2023 season that concluded in a NY State Championship. Eisfeld plays completely fearless, powering through contact to fight for the shot. Not only a downhill dodger, Eisfeld has a knack for reading the defense and remaining an option for a catch-and-shoot opportunity. Her scrappiness is displayed with every 50-50 ball on both the defensive end and circle”.

There’s clearly a lot to be pumped about for the future of Syracuse women’s lacrosse.

Congratulations to Alexa, Ella, Sienna and Aubrie!