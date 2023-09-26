Syracuse football: first down offense vs Army

The Syracuse Orange struggled through the first half against Army, but when the Orange came back from the half, they unleashed an offensive clinic.

In the first half, Army controlled the ball and Syracuse couldn’t convert on their limited opportunities. Max will go into the third down later this week, but the first downs weren’t bad in this game

First down offense vs Army Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run (Shrader) 4 Pass (Alford) 6 Run (Allen) 8 Run (Shrader) 14 Pass (Alford) 12 Pass (Brown) 6 Pass (Hatcher) 3 Pass (Alford) 31 Run (Allen) 3 Run (Allen) 3 Run (Allen) 1 Run (Allen) 13 TD Pass (Alford) 23 Pass (Allen) 7 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Villari) 11 Pass (Hatcher) 11 Run (Allen) 26 Pass (Alford) 7 Pass (Alford) 1 Pass (Alford) 7 Run (Allen) 7 Run (Allen) 0 Run (Shrader) 6 Run (Allen) 8 Run (Price) 0 Run (Del Rio-Wilson) 4 Run (Allen) 3 Kneel Down 0 1st Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 4 16 4 Pass 4 38 9.5 Total 8 54 6.75 2nd Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 12 84 7 Pass 9 87 9.67 Total 21 171 8.14 Game Total Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 16 100 6.25 Pass 13 125 9.61 Total 29 225 7.75

The third quarter was another story for the Orange. After getting the ball first, Syracuse ran 13 first down plays which gained 143 yards. Six of those plays went for over 10 yards and the Army defense was not ready for Jason Beck’s play calls.

I get that it’s only Army but the mix of plays, and players, gives some hope that the Orange might be able to find some situations where backups can help the offense move the ball. We know Oronde Gadsden and Isaiah Jones were the expected primary targets but Syracuse has to adapt to what they have and let’s hope this third quarter can be replicated moving forward.