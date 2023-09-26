Syracuse basketball: tip times and television coverage announced for the Orange’s first ACC/SEC Challenge

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will make their official debut in the new ACC/SEC Challenge versus the LSU Tigers. That game will take place on Tuesday, November 28 at 7 pm EST and will air on ESPN2.

The women’s basketball team led by coach Felisha Legette-Jack will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday, November 30 at 7 pm EST and will be shown on the ACC Network.

The SEC matchups for both basketball teams are part of the new ACC/SEC Challenge, which consists of 28 games between both conferences for men’s and women’s basketball as part of a partnership between the ACC, SEC and ESPN.

Both the men’s and women’s team will hope for some better luck this time around after striking out in the win column versus Illinois and Purdue, respectively, last season in the now-extinct ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

The men’s team under new head coach Adrian Autry will look to steal the national spotlight with a primetime, national TV win versus LSU — a program which finished 14-19 overall and 2-16 versus the SEC, but brought in a top-10 transfer portal class over this offseason under second year head coach Matt McMahon.

The LSU game will be another early-season test for the Orange coming off a brutal slate in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational — the last game in the tournament is six days before Syracuse’s home game versus the Tigers.

As for the women’s team, the ultimate goal this season is to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020-2021 and that will involve boosting its tournament resume versus teams like Alabama.

The Orange will face the Crimson Tide for the first time in program history in hopes of getting that much-needed, resume-building win. Alabama last season finished 20-11 overall and 9-7 in the SEC, reaching the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and ending 29th in the NCAAW in NET ranking.

Keep an eye out with the latest updates to schedule for both Syracuse basketball programs in the coming hours. The ACC plans to release the conference schedule of games for the 2023-2024 season on Tuesday, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.