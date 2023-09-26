Syracuse football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter heading into the Clemson game

Despite some minor turbulence here and there, your Syracuse Orange football team is indeed 4-0 coming off a double-digit win versus the Army Black Knights, giving coach Dino Babers and company the program’s first out-of-conference sweep heading into ACC play.

Saturday was the gift that kept on giving for Syracuse fans, but you know who’s also happy?

Our Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter!

The Orange performance up to this point can be best summarized as nothing else but...“it’s got twang!” Syracuse ranks 20th in the nation on ESPN’s College Football Power Index and enters this weekend versus the Clemson Tigers with the ninth-best offense and 15th-best defense per the NCAA stat sheet.

Our Bowl O’Meter has never been happier:

Of course, this weekend could mark a substantial turning point for the Orange moving forward. Syracuse will enter Saturday’s noon kickoff on ABC as nine-point underdogs against the Tigers — even as Dabo Sweeney and company fell to 2-2 heading north to the Dome.

For now, let’s forget about Clemson and embrace our current era of good feelings. Here are you updated bowl projections heading into this weekend’s must-watch game.

ESPN - Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Oregon State Beavers

If we’re picking between slogans, “it’s got twang!” beats out “they’re great!” any day of the week. But, as much as we miss out on the Duke’s Mayo mascot, SU Athletics would be getting some amazing PR images with Otto the Orange and Tony the Tiger.

Is it too much orange to handle? Of course not.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Just think of the narrative: Syracuse reclaims its title of “Best Pinstripe Bowl Team” in college football history against another team donning orange. Concerns over what comes next for Babers quickly goes under the rug with a redemption victory, and us fans get not just one, but two games in Yankee Stadium.

Nah, who am I kidding: Holy Bonagura, this is the worst outcome of them all. Forget a return to the Bad Boy Mowers side of things — we’re playing a program who stole replicated Syracuse’s jerseys down to a science. We will continue to double-down on Team Duke’s Mayo over Bad Boy Mowers II: Electric Boogaloo no matter what.

In short: no thanks.

Brett McMurphy - The Action Network

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Oregon State Beavers

If playing one of the last two members of the Pac-12 is the Orange’s final destiny this season, so be it. But we’re taking the Duke’s Mayo mascot on the charter plane down to El Paso.

College Football News

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Tulane Green Wave

Lesson learned after one month of bowl projections: the over/under line for Syracuse football games in a baseball stadium this season will continue to stay at 1.5 the rest of the way. Hopefully Wavy doesn’t scare Otto in the pre-game festivities.

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs Washington State Cougars

Don’t diss an appearance to San Diego for the Orange — Washington State remains one of the best teams to start out of the gate, and last year’s game featured the Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels.

Now it’s your turn: which bowl game do you want the Orange to make an appearance in?