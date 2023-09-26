Syracuse football: what college football’s saying about the Orange after week 5

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange.

Syracuse.com

The local writers keep the Orange 6th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Louisville and Clemson this week.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up five spots to 30th with the offense 34th while the defense ranks 26th. The Orange are ranked between Louisville and UCF. SP+ has Clemson 16th this week (21st on offense and 16th on defense).

Syracuse drops four spots in the Football Power Index to 20th between UNC and Kansas State. FPI predicts the Orange for 9 wins now and gives them an 99% chance of making a bowl game, a 7.4% chance to win the ACC and a 3% chance to make the CFP. Clemson is 17th in the FPI this week.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up ten to 31st this week between Fresno State and Clemson.

The Athletic

The Orange are up three spots to 36th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Texas A&M and Fresno State. Clemson is 30th this week.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse got eight points in the AP Poll and thirty-two points in this week’s Coaches Poll.

Award Winners

No Orange selected by the ACC this week. It’s fair to give other teams a chance once in a while.

ACC Week Four Scores

NC State 24 Virginia 21

Virginia Tech 17 Marshall 24

Army 16 Syracuse 29

Florida State 31 Clemson 24

Miami 41 Temple 7

Duke 41 UConn 7

BC 28 Louisville 56

Georgia Tech 30 Wake Forest 16

UNC 41 Pitt 24

ACC Week Five Schedule

Louisville vs NC State

Clemson vs Syracuse

Virginia vs Boston College

Bowling Green vs Georgia Tech

Notre Dame vs Duke

Pitt vs Virginia Tech