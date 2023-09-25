 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Syracuse football beats Army, Clemson preview

They had us there for a minute...

By Andrew Pregler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Army at Syracuse Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Syracuse beats Army! But it was weird...
  • Why is the Isiah Jones injury such a red flag for this team?
  • What is the plan for the offense once the ACC games start Saturday?
  • The guys went on a Matt Canada rabbit hole that we wish we could summarize but it includes ACC 2014 remember some guys.
  • The guys break down the defense, thanks Josh Black!
  • It’s time to preview Clemson!
