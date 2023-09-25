Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Syracuse football beats Army, Clemson preview

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Syracuse beats Army! But it was weird...
- Why is the Isiah Jones injury such a red flag for this team?
- What is the plan for the offense once the ACC games start Saturday?
- The guys went on a Matt Canada rabbit hole that we wish we could summarize but it includes ACC 2014 remember some guys.
- The guys break down the defense, thanks Josh Black!
- It’s time to preview Clemson!
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
