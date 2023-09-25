Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Syracuse football beats Army, Clemson preview

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syracuse beats Army! But it was weird...

Why is the Isiah Jones injury such a red flag for this team?

What is the plan for the offense once the ACC games start Saturday?

The guys went on a Matt Canada rabbit hole that we wish we could summarize but it includes ACC 2014 remember some guys.

The guys break down the defense, thanks Josh Black!

It’s time to preview Clemson!

