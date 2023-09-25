Syracuse Olympic sports recap for September 25th

The Syracuse Orange fall sports will see one more team join the fun this week, so let’s get to the recap starting with:

Field Hockey

Syracuse dropped a double-overtime game against Virginia before bouncing back with a road win over Penn State thanks to the game-winner from Charlotte deVries.

Syracuse (6-2, 0-2) will host travel to play Boston College and Harvard next weekend.

Women’s Soccer

The Orange (2-8-1, 0-3-0) battled #3 Florida State before falling 3-2. Goalie Shea Vanderbosch recorded 16 saves in the contest. Syracuse fell 4-0 to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Shea was a show stopper against #3 Florida State! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lyLnEJIO5r — Syracuse Women's Soccer (@CuseWSOC) September 22, 2023

Women’s soccer will play one game this week as they head to Clemson on Saturday night.

Volleyball

Syracuse opened ACC play with losses to Louisville and Notre Dame. The Orange (2-10, 0-2) will face Virginia and Pittsburgh next week.

Men’s Soccer

The Orange dropped a 2-1 contest at Cornell before returning home to edge Pitt 3-2. Syracuse is now 4-1-3 on the season, 1-0-2 in ACC play. Another top 25 opponent awaits this week when the Orange head to Duke.

Cross Country

Syracuse did well at the Virginia Challenge. The men took 4th and the women were 10th against talented squads getting an early look at this year’s NCAA venue. A full recap is available here.

Ice Hockey

Syracuse kicks off the 2023-24 campaign next weekend at Post University. The Orange named their three on-ice leaders with Tatum White wearing the Captain C and Rayla Clemons and Marielle McHale serving as Assistant Captains.