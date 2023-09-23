Syracuse football: Orange adjust and dominate 2nd half in win over Army

The Syracuse Orange got off to a slow start against the Army Black Knights and let me tell you the fans were not feeling good. Down 10-3 at the half, Syracuse adjusted and executed in the final 30 minutes on their way to a win.

Syracuse moves to 4-0 and completes their first undefeated non-conference portion of the schedule. It gets real tough real quick with Clemson, UNC and Florida State next but the Orange showed some tenacity today.

Army dominated the line of scrimmage and controlled the ball in the first half. Syracuse ran only 17 plays during the first 30 minutes and stopped themselves with a 3rd-down sack and interception ending the half.

Syracuse finally got the passing game going on the 2nd possession of the half and Damien Alford made two big receptions leading to LeQuint Allen’s touchdown to tie the game. The Orange absolutely dominated the 3rd quarter- they gained 222 yards and only allowed 4 to Army. Garrett Shrader shook off the first half and got the ball to his receivers going 13-14 in the quarter as Syracuse took control of the game.

If you take away Army’s 80-yard touchdown in the final quarter and the MOB held the Black Knights to 41 yards in the second half, and -4 yards rushing. After being dominated at the line of scrimmage in the first, Rocky Long’s defense took on the challenge and allowed the offense to get on track.

Damien Alford finished with 9 receptions and looked every bit like a #1 option for Shrader. With Isaiah Jones joining Oronde Gadsden on the sidelines, Alford is going to need to continue to make tough catches moving forward. Alijah Clark (8 tackles) and Marlowe Wax (7 tackles) led the defensive effort.

With a reeling Clemson coming to town next week, Syracuse has a major opportunity in front of them. We’ll have plenty to discuss this week, but let’s enjoy another 4-0 start.