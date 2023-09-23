TNIAAM Reacts: Belief in Syracuse football and basketball

As the Syracuse Orange football team prepares to welcome the Army Black Knights this afternoon, let’s check in on the results of this week’s TNIAAM Poll.

The overwhelming majority of respondents feel as though Syracuse will have a comfortable Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome against Army.

No surprise here after last week’s performance. Shrader has only played a smidge over six quarters and he’s accounted for 10 touchdowns. It’s been an impressive start for QB1.

Should Syracuse get to 4-0 today, the next three games are going to provide a different challenge. The fans who think the Orange will win 9 or more games this season edges out those who think 8 is the ceiling.

We are just a couple of weeks away from our first glimpse of the Orange hoops teams, but right now fans are believing this year could put both squads back in the Madness.

As always thanks to those of you who participate. Go Orange!