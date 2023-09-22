ACC football: Week 4 TNIAAM staff picks

ACC conference play is starting to pick up as we enter Week 4 of the 2023 season. While the Syracuse Orange welcome Army to the Dome to wrap up the other portion of their schedule, there are several big matchups with serious implications also happening this weekend.

Our friends at DraftKings SportsBook and Tallysight are helping our staff writers keep track of predictions all season long, and we were mostly on the same page this week:

The top matchup is without a doubt #4 Florida State at Clemson, which is another nooner on Saturday. The Tigers have not had a very convincing start to the season, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but they still control their own destiny and an upset here would go a long way towards getting back into ACC Championship contention.

Max and Andy both have Clemson pulling off the win at home, while myself and the other three guys all went with the ‘Noles. Max is also predicting a lot of tight games based on his spread selections.

Duke, Miami, and UNC all look to stay ranked as the three undefeated teams all face challenges on the road this week. Meanwhile, Louisville and Wake Forest are in the same position as Syracuse: undefeated and still trying to climb into the Top 25.

Here’s a recap of how we’re all doing with our picks (moneyline and spread combined) this season:

What ACC matchups are you excited to watch/listen to this weekend? And what upsets, if any, will take place?

