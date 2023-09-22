Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Army

The Syracuse Orange enter tomorrow’s game against the Army Black Knights looking to make it back-to-back seasons with a 4-0 start. Can Syracuse avoid looking ahead to Clemson after a hard-fought road win at Purdue last weekend?

Here’s what we think will happen:

Kevin: Syracuse 37, Army 23

This feels like a game where Army will key on the running of Garrett Shrader leaving the Syracuse wide receivers in single coverage. Getting back in the Dome under familiar conditions will allow the Orange passing game to get back on track early in this one. I think the Syracuse defense will give up a couple of long drives, but will force a key third quarter turnover to put this one away. Final score is closer because the Orange let the back-ups get the 4th quarter.

Dom: Syracuse 28, Army 17

I’ll give Army some credit here — I think their defense can do a significantly better job containing Shrader compared to Purdue’s attempt at doing so. Fortunately for the Orange, Army’s offense is not in the same stratosphere as Shrader and company — especially when you look at how electric Syracuse has been putting points on the board. There’s always one “wait, why does this game feel closer than it should be?” moment per season for the Orange, and the Army game will be a comfortable, but not dominating, win.

Mike: Syracuse 31, Army 17

Army may not be the triple-threat rushing team that they were for many years, but the Black Knights still chew a ton of clock with their newer RPO system. The Orange shouldn’t have much trouble moving the ball but Rocky Long’s unit will be challenged simply by staying on the field for long stretches of time. This should be a good opportunity to see just how well the SU defense can rotate personnel in and out and still be successful.

Max: Syracuse 24, Army 20

This game is a textbook look-ahead spot for Syracuse, with Clemson coming into town next weekend. The pace of play is also not in the Orange’s favor, as Army is No. 1 in the nation in time of possession and will chew the clock on the ground. Even though the visitors might have the ball longer, Garrett Shrader’s explosiveness is the difference in this one for me. The two-way star will exploit the Black Knights’ defense, who allow almost six yards per play. Complement that with hopefully fewer drops by the receiving corp, and SU is off to another 4-0 start.

Christian: Syracuse 41, Army 21

I, for some delusional reason, believe in Syracuse’s offense. I don’t think Army’s defense is better than Purdue’s. Even if the Black Knights tunnel in on stopping Garrett Shrader, I don’t think it’ll be enough to fully contain the Orange run game. Also, you have to believe that the wide receivers will secure more catches than last week. On the flip side of the ball, you know Army is going to run. This’ll be a good warmup to tighten the Syracuse run defense before Will Shipley comes to town next week. Hopefully the Orange run defense from last season doesn’t show up again.

