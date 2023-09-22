 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse football: Orange go “Dress Blues” for Army

Insert your favorite Bluey joke here

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
Holy Cross v Syracuse Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

When the Syracuse Orange take the field tomorrow against the Army Black Knights, they will be wearing their “Dress Blues” for Military Appreciation Day.

It’s the second time we’ve seen the blue jersey this season and the first appearance for the blue pants in a while. We thought maybe the Orange would break out something special for the game, especially since Otto’s Army is making a connection to Ben Schwartzwalder.

It seemed like the team would wear white jerseys and orange pants to continue the theme, but now it just looks like there’s no collaboration here and that’s a missed opportunity.

Oh well, maybe some day we’ll get Digital Camo jerseys or the 44 Axes logo on a helmet for the Military Appreciation Day.

NCAA Basketball: Battle on the Midway-Syracuse vs San Diego State Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re going to the game, you should wear orange, unless you’re a student, then wear white.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...