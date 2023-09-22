Syracuse football: Orange go “Dress Blues” for Army

When the Syracuse Orange take the field tomorrow against the Army Black Knights, they will be wearing their “Dress Blues” for Military Appreciation Day.

WE'RE BACK HOME!!@CintasCorp is the official uniform supplier of the JMA Wireless Dome. pic.twitter.com/gr61ZtNxrg — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) September 21, 2023

It’s the second time we’ve seen the blue jersey this season and the first appearance for the blue pants in a while. We thought maybe the Orange would break out something special for the game, especially since Otto’s Army is making a connection to Ben Schwartzwalder.

Why are we doing a White Out? Learn more about it here! In honor of Ben, let’s all wear white, be loud, and #defendourhouse for this game! ⚪️ #studentsectionsauce pic.twitter.com/9X3Bs9gupL — Otto's Army (@OttosArmy) September 18, 2023

It seemed like the team would wear white jerseys and orange pants to continue the theme, but now it just looks like there’s no collaboration here and that’s a missed opportunity.

Oh well, maybe some day we’ll get Digital Camo jerseys or the 44 Axes logo on a helmet for the Military Appreciation Day.

If you’re going to the game, you should wear orange, unless you’re a student, then wear white.