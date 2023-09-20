Syracuse vs. Army: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-0, 0-0) vs. Army Black Knights (2-1, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, September 23, 12:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse is a 13.5 point favorite over Purdue Army according to DraftKings.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 138/XM 194

Rivalry: 11-9, Syracuse

Current Streak: 3, Syracuse

First Meeting: The first game between Syracuse and Army came before the turn of the 20th century. The two teams met in West Point on November 18, 1899 as Army won 12-6.

Last Meeting: A top-25 matchup took place between No. 19 Syracuse and No. 22 Army in the Dome on November 16, 1996. Syracuse dominated from start to finish as the Orange broke Army’s 11-game winning streak with a 42-17 victory. Donovan McNabb threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns while Malcolm Thomas ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (eighth year, 39-49) | Army - Jeff Monken (10th year, 66-50)

Coach Bio: Monken played his college football at Millikin University in Illinois as a wide receiver. After college, he joined Hawaii and then Arizona State as a graduate assistant. Monken then moved to Buffalo for three seasons before taking other coaching jobs outside of Division I. He returned to the top rank of college football at Georgia Southern to join Paul Johnson’s staff. The duo met at Hawaii when Johnson was offensive coordinator. Moken followed Johnson to Navy and Georgia Tech, learning his triple option system that Johnson brought to the spotlight with the Yellow Jackets.

Monken left Johnson’s staff in 2010 to return to Georgia Southern and become the program’s head coach. He led the eagles to at least 10 wins in each of his first three seasons, making the Division I FCS semifinals each year. Georgia Southern moved to the FBS in Monken’s fourth year with the team and won seven games, including a season-ending win over Florida.

Monken took over as Army’s head coach for the 2014 season. After a 6-18 record in his first two seasons, the Black Knights made and won three straight bowl games. That led to Army finishing the 2018 season at No. 19 in the polls, the highest ever for the Black Knights since 1958. Army has made five bowls under Monken. He just signed a contract extension this week to keep him at Army through the 2027 season.

Last Year: After two straight bowl appearances, Army missed out on bowl eligibility in 2022 with a 6-6 record. Army’s first win came against FCS foe Villanova, meaning only five of the Black Knight wins counted towards bowl eligibility. Army finished the season on a three-game winning streak, including a double-OT win over Navy.

Last Game: Army scored the first two touchdowns of the games against UTSA and held on in enemy territory to win 37-29. A heavy run emphasis saw the Black Knights run 65 of their 83 plays on the ground, going for 254 total yards.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: While Army has moved away from the triple option due to rule changes, its quarterback is still running. That means Bryson Daily, as Army’s quarterback, will still run with the ball. He has 23 more rushing attempts than anyone on the team. Daily also leads the team with 242 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

If Syracuse Wins: We exorcise the spirit of Paul Johnson from you, Black Knights.

If Syracuse Loses: We’re rooting for Navy later this year.

Fun Fact: Syracuse is looking to go undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since 1993, when the Orange went 3-0-1 against non-Big East foes.

