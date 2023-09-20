TNIAAM Reacts: Thoughts about Syracuse football and basketball

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Let’s start off this week’s survey asking you if you think Syracuse will cover the 13.5 point spread against Army?

We might guess who will win this next one after last week’s performance, but we still want to know who is your Syracuse Football MVP through the first 3 games of the season? If it’s not one of the three choices, let us know in the comments.

ESPN’s FPI says that Syracuse football is now projected to win 9 games. How many do you think they win in 2023?

We’re not far away from the start of Syracuse basketball season. Neither team made the NCAA Tournament last year, so will the Orange MBB and WBB teams make the NCAA Tournament in 2023-24?

