Game thread: Syracuse vs Colgate

The Syracuse Orange open the 2023 football season today at 4:00 against the Colgate Raiders. Until LeMoyne gets a team, or Cortland goes up to D1, this is Syracuse’s closest opponent.

Today’s game will also mark the return to the Dome for former Syracuse Head Coach, Doug Marrone. Sources spotted Marrone on campus as his son Mack plays for Colgate. Hopefully there is some recognition for the man who brought the Orange back to respectability before heading to coach the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

While you’re watching the early games, check out some of this week’s football stories:

Enjoy the game and Go Orange!