Syracuse Ice Hockey: Three former Orange selected in PWHL Draft

The Professional Women’s Hockey League held their inaugural draft yesterday and three former Syracuse Orange players were selected.

Jessica DiGirolamo was selected by Boston in the 6th. DiGirolamo left Syracuse as the school’s career leader in goals and points by a defenseman. She was twice named the CHA’s Defender of the Year and was a two-time All-CHA First Team selection and two-time Syracuse captain. She helped the Orange to their first NCAA Championship appearance and played last year in the PWPHA Dream Tour.

Allie Munroe was selected in the 9th round by Toronto. Munroe had played two seasons in Sweden before spending the last two years with the Connecticut Whale in the PHF. At Syracuse, Munroe was a two-time CHA Defender of the Year winner and was twice named All-CHA First Team. She was captain of the Orange squad that won their first CHA Championship.

The final former Syracuse player drafted was Shiann Darkangelo. She was selected in the 12th round by Boston. Darkangelo played two seasons at Syracuse before transferring to Quinnipiac. She has played in several pro leagues since leaving college and was a member of Team USA’s 2016 Women’s World Championship squad.

The PWHL is comprised of six teams: Boston, New York, Minnesota, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. They will play a 24-game season beginning in January. Good luck to the former Orange looking to continue their professional careers on the ice.