Syracuse football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter Update

The Syracuse Orange kept their strong start under coach Dino Babers going following Saturday night’s 35-20 road win versus Purdue, moving to 3-0 on the season heading into this weekend’s Army game.

Winning by double-digits in West Lafayette was good, but you know what’s even better: our Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter continues to be delighted with the Orange’s start to the season. And if Duke’s Mayo is happy, so are we time a million.

While the arrow continues to point up across the board with the updated power rankings, the Orange’s mayo dreams are halfway to being reached heading into the quarter-mark of this season.

How do the Orange’s bowl projections look heading into this week’s action? Let’s break it down:

ESPN - Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Oregon State Beavers

Cool sponsorship? Check, although we all know we’re picking Duke’s Mayo over Tony the Tiger any day of the week.

A beaver versus an orange. Now we’re talking.

Holiday Bowl vs Oregon Ducks

Given the nature of Syracuse’s schedule this year, we’re going to continue poking fun at the Orange’s home* game in Yankee Stadium — but apparently, there’s a roughly one in three chance this year of Babers and company ending up in a baseball park twice this season.

I know the New Yorkers are feeling iffy about a trip to Fenway Park, but an early winter vacation out West to San Diego? That’s an upgrade.

And even though #10 Oregon is a tough matchup, our main story is easily the off the field mascot battle between #TeamOtto and the Oregon Duck.

Brett McMurphy - The Action Network

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Colorado Buffaloes

Wow. So not only does Brett have us slated versus Deion Sanders and company, but we’re -6.5 favorites too? If I’m Sanders, I’m milking every pre-game speech versus the Orange like it’s an audition for a TED Talk.

Sanders’ mustered up lots of (good) chaos following a crazy double-OT win versus Colorado State — what do you’ll think he’d say about us?

College Football News

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Tulane Green Wave

If the Orange are stuck in Fenway for a week, is it still possible to at least bring the Duke’s Mayo mascot on the charter plane?

On the bright side, if Babers is looking to avenge Syracuse’s shortcomings in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl last time around, Tulane appears to be the Orange’s best projected chance in terms of getting a win.

(Ed.Note: Syracuse vs Tulane would leave the TNIAAM staff in a House Divided situation, but think of the Homefield gear)

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl versus UCLA Bruins

CBS continues to be in love with this scenario, and honestly, we can’t blame them. Chip Kelly is a jokester at heart and turned the program around after a brutal start to his tenure.

If the Orange are destined to play out west come December, at least they’ll be warmed up enough for the future road trips to Cal and Stanford.

