Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week four

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange.

Syracuse.com

The local writers move the Orange up one spot again this week to 6th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Clemson and Louisville this week.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops down 7 spots to 35th with the offense 42nd while the defense ranks 31st. The Orange are ranked between Louisville and Texas Tech. SP+ has Army 85th this week (90th on offense and 80th on defense).

Syracuse moves up 2 spots in the Football Power Index to 16th between Miami and Clemson. FPI predicts the Orange for 9 wins now and gives them an 99% chance of making a bowl game, a 14.9% chance to win the ACC and a 7.9% chance to make the CFP. Army is 86th in the FPI this week.

ESPN’s ACC columnist Andrea Adelson has Syracuse 6th again this week between Wake and Louisville while David Hale has the Orange 6th, between Clemson and Louisville. Eric Mac Lain has Syracuse 7th between Louisville and Wake.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up four to 41st this week between Fresno State and TCU. Army is 82nd this week.

The Athletic

The Orange make a huge jump from 65th to 39th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Auburn and Fresno State. Army is 70th this week.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse got two points in the AP Poll and ten points in this week’s Coaches Poll.

ACC Week Three Scores

Bethune Cookman 7 Miami 48

Virginia 14 Maryland 42

Florida State 31 Boston College 29

Wake Forest 27 Old Dominion 24

Louisville 21 Indiana 14

VMI 7 NC State 45

Northwestern 14 Duke 38

Virginia Tech 16 Rutgers 35

Minnesota 13 UNC 31

Pitt 6 West Virginia 17

Georgia Tech 23 Ole Miss 48

Syracuse 35 Purdue 20

Florida Atlantic 14 Clemson 48

ACC Week Four Schedule

NC State vs Virginia

Virginia Tech vs Marshall

Army vs Syracuse

Florida State vs Clemson

Miami vs Temple

Duke vs UConn

BC vs Louisville

Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest

UNC vs Pitt