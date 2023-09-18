Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week four

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange.
The local writers move the Orange up one spot again this week to 6th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Clemson and Louisville this week.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops down 7 spots to 35th with the offense 42nd while the defense ranks 31st. The Orange are ranked between Louisville and Texas Tech. SP+ has Army 85th this week (90th on offense and 80th on defense).
Syracuse moves up 2 spots in the Football Power Index to 16th between Miami and Clemson. FPI predicts the Orange for 9 wins now and gives them an 99% chance of making a bowl game, a 14.9% chance to win the ACC and a 7.9% chance to make the CFP. Army is 86th in the FPI this week.
ESPN’s ACC columnist Andrea Adelson has Syracuse 6th again this week between Wake and Louisville while David Hale has the Orange 6th, between Clemson and Louisville. Eric Mac Lain has Syracuse 7th between Louisville and Wake.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up four to 41st this week between Fresno State and TCU. Army is 82nd this week.
The Athletic
The Orange make a huge jump from 65th to 39th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Auburn and Fresno State. Army is 70th this week.
AP and Coaches Poll
Syracuse got two points in the AP Poll and ten points in this week’s Coaches Poll.
ACC Week Three Scores
Bethune Cookman 7 Miami 48
Virginia 14 Maryland 42
Florida State 31 Boston College 29
Wake Forest 27 Old Dominion 24
Louisville 21 Indiana 14
VMI 7 NC State 45
Northwestern 14 Duke 38
Virginia Tech 16 Rutgers 35
Minnesota 13 UNC 31
Pitt 6 West Virginia 17
Georgia Tech 23 Ole Miss 48
Syracuse 35 Purdue 20
Florida Atlantic 14 Clemson 48
ACC Week Four Schedule
NC State vs Virginia
Virginia Tech vs Marshall
Army vs Syracuse
Florida State vs Clemson
Miami vs Temple
Duke vs UConn
BC vs Louisville
Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest
UNC vs Pitt
