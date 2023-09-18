 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Syracuse football beats Purdue, Army preview

Boiler down

By Andrew Pregler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • BOILER DOWN! Syracuse beats Purdue!
  • How dominant was this win? Is Purdue bad? Instant(ish) reax.
  • We’re giving Rocky Long all the flowers after that defensive performance.
  • There were stars all over the field on defense, but we highlights a few in the secondary and defensive line.
  • Garrett Shrader appreciate hour!
  • The thorns of the game: the wide receivers. Oh those drops...
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase)
  • Orande Gasden is hurt :(
  • What’s wrong with Isaiah Jones?
  • JUMBO BOYS
  • Schedule peaking as people talk “8 win Cuse”
  • Quick Army
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:

You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes from the 2023-24 season

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...