The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

BOILER DOWN! Syracuse beats Purdue!

How dominant was this win? Is Purdue bad? Instant(ish) reax.

We’re giving Rocky Long all the flowers after that defensive performance.

There were stars all over the field on defense, but we highlights a few in the secondary and defensive line.

Garrett Shrader appreciate hour!

The thorns of the game: the wide receivers. Oh those drops...

Orande Gasden is hurt :(

What’s wrong with Isaiah Jones?

JUMBO BOYS

Schedule peaking as people talk “8 win Cuse”

Quick Army

