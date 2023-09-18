The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- BOILER DOWN! Syracuse beats Purdue!
- How dominant was this win? Is Purdue bad? Instant(ish) reax.
- We’re giving Rocky Long all the flowers after that defensive performance.
- There were stars all over the field on defense, but we highlights a few in the secondary and defensive line.
- Garrett Shrader appreciate hour!
- The thorns of the game: the wide receivers. Oh those drops...
- Orande Gasden is hurt :(
- What’s wrong with Isaiah Jones?
- JUMBO BOYS
- Schedule peaking as people talk “8 win Cuse”
- Quick Army
