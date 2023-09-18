Syracuse Orange Olympic sports recap for September 18th

The Syracuse Orange fall sports are in full swing so let’s get to this week’s recap starting with:

Field Hockey

Syracuse dropped their first game of the season, losing 4-0 to the #9 Duke Blue Devils. It didn’t take long for the Orange to get back in the win column as they took out Wagner 5-1 behind a hat trick from Charlotte de Vries.

The Natural



Charlotte scored not once, not twice, but three times in a row today against Wagner#lygc x #DrivenToOrange pic.twitter.com/HqObClZYB8 — Syracuse Field Hockey (@CuseFH) September 17, 2023

Syracuse (6-1, 0-1) will host Virginia on Friday before heading to Penn State next Sunday.

Women’s Soccer

The Orange (2-6-1, 0-1-0) dropped their ACC opener at Miami, falling 2-1 to the Hurricanes. Erin Flurey scored the lone Orange goal in the game.

Syracuse will host Florida State on Thursday and Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Volleyball

Syracuse lost matches against Colgate and Iowa before blanking Morgan State on Saturday. The Orange were led in the victory by Ariana Joubert’s 16 kills. Syracuse (2-8) will open ACC play this week when they travel to Louisville (Friday) and Notre Dame (Sunday).

Men’s Soccer

It was an interesting week for Mac’s soccer squad. The home game with Siena was called due to weather in the 56th minute. Syracuse then went on the road to #20 Wake Forest and came away with a 1-1 tie.

The Orange (3-0-3, 0-0-2) face two more top 20 teams this week, heading to #25 Cornell on Tuesday before hosting #17 Pitt on Friday.

Cross Country

While the teams had a week off from competition, there was big news as former Head Coach Chris Fox was announced as the new assistant coach. Fox returns to Syracuse in a different role, but bringing back the leader of the 2015 National Championship team is a major development for the Orange.

Syracuse travels to Virginia this weekend for a preview of the National Championship course at the Virginia Classic.