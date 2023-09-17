Syracuse football: Orange open as heavy favorites at home against Army

It’s been quite the start for Syracuse Orange football after three weeks. Most recently, the legs of Garrett Shrader helped steamroll the Purdue Boilermakers on the road for SU’s third straight win. Now, the Orange return home to prep for a notoriously run-heavy Army squad in week four.

DraftKings Sportsbook is confident that the ‘Cuse can extend its winning ways, opening the Orange as 13.5-point favorites against the Black Knights. The over/under line is set at 50.5. Syracuse has had no problems covering the spread against each of its three opponents this season. The Orange have gone over in two of their three games, with the under hitting against the Boilermakers despite SU scoring 35 points. Shrader rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns, setting a Syracuse record for most TD’s in a game by a quarterback.

Army comes into this game at 2-1, beating UTSA in San Antonio as a 7-point underdog last week. Before that, the military school dominated Delaware State 59-0 as 39-point favorites and lost to Louisiana-Monroe 17-13 as 8.5-point favorites. Like the Orange, the Black Knights are also 2-1 in favor of the over.

This will be the toughest test on the ground for Army so far, currently averaging over 200 yards per contest. Syracuse’s run defense has thrived in the early season, holding opponents to less than 90 yards rushing per game. The Orange are 11-10 all-time against the Black Knights, winning their most recent matchup 42-17 way back on November 16, 1996.

