Syracuse football: TE Oronde Gadsden II out for the rest of 2023 season due to injury

The Syracuse Orange just learned of a big loss prior to their Week Three matchup against Purdue. TE Oronde Gadsden II announced on his social media pages that he will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to injury.

A message to Orange Nation pic.twitter.com/RyGb1gbU39 — Oronde Gadsden II (@Orondegii) September 16, 2023

Gadsden suffered the injury last week during Syracuse’s game against Western Michigan on the first Orange offensive series. He was seen on the sideline with crutches and a boot on his right foot. Syracuse Athletics confirmed that Gadsden suffered a Lisfranc injury, which is an injury that occurs in the midfoot region. Notable athletes such as former NFL wide receiver Julio Jones and No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Chet Holmgren are among those who have suffered a Lisfranc injury. The typical recovery time can take a year or more.

The tight end/wide receiver was named an AP Preseason All-American after leading Syracuse in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season. His breakout year earned him First Team All-ACC honors last season. Gadsden was expected to lead the Orange aerial attack once again this season on his way to a potential NFL Draft spot. Pro Football Focus had him ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver on its big board. Gadsden said in his statement that he has not considered yet whether to stay in college or declare for the NFL draft.

Syracuse WR/TE Oronde Gadsden II announced that he will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to injury



18th ranked WR on PFF's Big Board pic.twitter.com/3eHbhugmbb — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 16, 2023

The Orange offense and Garrett Shrader have to adjust without their primary weapon in the passing game. Wide receiver Isaiah Jones will most likely take over Gadsden’s usual spot in the slot with Damian Alford, Donovan Brown and Umari Hatcher rotating in and out as the other supporting wideouts. Perhaps Jason Beck opens up the playbook more to include LeQuint Allen in the receiving game after his 11 catches in the Pinstripe Bowl last season.

Nonetheless, Syracuse moves on in a crucial season without its most notable target on offense. The first test for the Orange is a primetime matchup tonight against Purdue.