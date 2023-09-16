TNIAAM Reacts: Talking Purdue and Syracuse Football uniforms

The Syracuse Orange football team is off to yet another strong start, and you all seem prime and ready for coach Dino Babers and company to keep up the momentum heading into Saturday’s matchup versus the Purdue Boilermakers.

88% of you believe ‘Cuse will leave this weekend 3-0 following Saturday night’s contest rematch versus Purdue. The Orange defeated the Boilermakers 32-29 in a thriller at home last season, highlighted by Garrett Shrader’s game-winning passing touchdown to Oronde Gadsden.

Even with Gadsden likely absent for this one, it’s clear your optimistic Syracuse will come out on top. This seems primed to be another nail biter as Syracuse will enter as 2.5-point favorites versus Purdue, per our friends over at DraftKings. Kickoff is set 7:30 pm EST on NBC.

You were also overwhelmingly amazed with Syracuse’s defense to start the year. Over 70% of you believe Syracuse’s defensive unit has been the most impressive so far in 2023.

For context, the Orange will enter the Purdue game with the fifth-best total defense in the NCAA, allowing just 3.5 points per game versus Colgate and Western Michigan. Of course, will have to see how the defense holds up on the road in West Lafayette.

In another sign of approval, you’re loving the Orange helmet plus pants combo. Apologies to the other options, but it’s abundantly clear the classic uniform remains a fan favorite.

After all, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Lastly, even with Syracuse’s strong start, you’re totally believing in #7 Syracuse men’s soccer to finish with the best ranking this fall.

The reigning 2022 NCAA champions sit at 3-0-2 to begin the year and will look to secure a ranked win when the Orange take on #20 Wake Forest Saturday night.