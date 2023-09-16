ACC football: TNIAAM picks for this week’s games

The Syracuse Orange are one of the ACC schools involved in this week’s unofficial ACC-B1G Challenge.

In addition to Syracuse-Purdue, we’ve got Virginia-Maryland, Virginia Tech- Rutgers, Louisville-Indiana, Duke-Northwestern and UNC-Minnesota all squaring off this weekend.

Who are the TNIAAM staff picking? Here’s what we’ve got:

For the season, Max is leading our group, but it’s very early on. The games are going to get a bit tougher to pick, so we’ll see how things shake out.

What are your best bets for this weekend? Feeling any major upsets? Will the ACC be able to take out their B1G opponents?

Drop your thoughts in the comments below as we anxiously await tonight’s Syracuse game.