Game thread: Syracuse vs Purdue

Primetime for the Orange

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (2-0, 0-0) are playing in the NBC primetime spotlight as they go on the road to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) in West Lafayette.

This is expected to be a close one. Syracuse has had two non-competitive games and enters without David Wohlabaugh. Purdue bounced back from a loss to Fresno State to win at Virginia Tech.

While you’re watching the early games, check out some of this week’s football stories:

Enjoy the game and Go Orange!

