Syracuse football: traditional road look for Purdue

Back to basics this week

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Boston College

With an appearance on national television tomorrow night, the Syracuse Orange are going with the standard road uniform.

The Orange last wore this look in the Pinstripe Bowl, but it was a winning look in the last regular season appearance at Boston College. This is the 2nd game we’ve seen the orange helmet and orange pants, and is the 1st appearance of the white jerseys.

Based on the announced “White Out” for the student section at next week’s game against Army, we’ll likely see the white jerseys back again. If the idea is to go with the look of the best Syracuse teams of the Schwartzwalder era, then we might see the complete orange-white-orange combo in the Dome.....or maybe Syracuse will shock us with a 1959 throwback

Of course the real #fashionanalytics angle for this weekend is what kind of polo shirt Dino Babers will be wearing. Does he have something with a Hawaiian print in long sleeves for the late kickoff? Maybe he pulls out a Homefield vintage Syracuse crewneck? Whatever it is we’ll have our team breaking down the numbers.

