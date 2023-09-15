Syracuse football: traditional road look for Purdue

With an appearance on national television tomorrow night, the Syracuse Orange are going with the standard road uniform.

First one on the road @CintasCorp is the official uniform supplier of the JMA Wireless Dome. pic.twitter.com/dnyweFD7Pz — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) September 14, 2023

The Orange last wore this look in the Pinstripe Bowl, but it was a winning look in the last regular season appearance at Boston College. This is the 2nd game we’ve seen the orange helmet and orange pants, and is the 1st appearance of the white jerseys.

Based on the announced “White Out” for the student section at next week’s game against Army, we’ll likely see the white jerseys back again. If the idea is to go with the look of the best Syracuse teams of the Schwartzwalder era, then we might see the complete orange-white-orange combo in the Dome.....or maybe Syracuse will shock us with a 1959 throwback

Otto’s Army with a nod to Coach Schwartzwalder’s historic teams as he enters the ring of honor at the Dome https://t.co/sw4eSVIK65 pic.twitter.com/E3gHrJfs8p — Jonathan Danilich (@jdanilich) September 13, 2023

Of course the real #fashionanalytics angle for this weekend is what kind of polo shirt Dino Babers will be wearing. Does he have something with a Hawaiian print in long sleeves for the late kickoff? Maybe he pulls out a Homefield vintage Syracuse crewneck? Whatever it is we’ll have our team breaking down the numbers.