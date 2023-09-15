ACC Championship and CFP Odds: Week 3

The Syracuse Orange are one of seven ACC teams that entered Week 3 at 2-0 - but how do they rank in the race for a wide-open conference crown?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Orange are in the bottom half at +4,000 odds to win the ACC Championship. To no one’s surprise, #3 FSU is still atop the crowd at -120, with Clemson (+500), #22 Miami (+800), and #20 UNC (+1,000) rounding out the top four options.

Florida State is also +115 to make the College Football Playoffs and tied for third-best odds at +1000 to win the whole thing. They play Boston College in the only all-ACC contest this weekend. Clemson, who entered the season neck-and-neck with the ‘Noles in polls and odds alike, has that same +1000 wager to just make it to January football.

Some games to keep an eye on are:

Louisville against Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon kickoff. The Cards don’t have to face FSU or Clemson, with only a home match with Notre Dame presenting a daunting challenge. Another win here puts them in good shape to push for a ranking. Their opposition kept Ohio State of all teams from generating much offense in Week 1, but can the Hoosiers’ own attack find some rhythm?

North Carolina hosting Minnesota, 3:30 kickoff. It's an opportunity for the Tar Heels to put a close call against App State behind them and focus on cracking Nick Monroe's crafty defense, which has only allowed 16 points so far against two FBS opponents. If Dabo-town really does come crashing down, then UNC will be all-too-eager to avenge last year's ACC Championship debacle by surpassing them.

Pitt at West Virginia, 7:30 kickoff. We know most of you will be watching the Orange at that same time, but the Backyard Brawl deserves a few channel flips or quick glances at the box score. QB Phil Jurkovec had a very underwhelming Pittsburgh welcome and we're going to find out quickly what direction the program is heading based on how locked in he is this week.

